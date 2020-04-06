Menu
RSPCA's School for Dogs trainer De Durdevic has launched online puppy school classes during the coronavirus health crisis.
News

Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
6th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
PET owners can teach their dogs to sit, stay, roll over and shake hands through online puppy school classes provided by the RSPCA.

The animal welfare organisation is using technology to bring puppy school classes to lounge rooms across the country due to the coronavirus health crisis.

RSPCA's School for Dogs trainer De Durdevic said she is using the video conferencing system Zoom to connect trainer and clients in the comfort of their homes.

"It's the most popular app for conferencing in the world right now and it's perfectly suited to our classes. It allows everyone to see each and interact which is important," she said.

 

RSPCA's School for Dogs trainer De Durdevic will be showing pet owners how to train their dogs online.
"This is also really good for dogs that might have some "issues".

"If they're a bit nervous around other dogs or people then they're much more at ease in familiar surroundings."

"After the online class our clients and their dogs get to put what they've learnt into practice."

Once the current crisis is over, School for Dogs will return to on site classes. But there's every chance that more classes will continue to be run remotely.

"Using this technology we could teach people and their dogs all over Australia. It's actually very exciting," Ms De Durdevic said.

