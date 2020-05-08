Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
Health

LifeFlight expands medical jet fleet

Staff Writers
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SICK and injured patients in the Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland will have better access to emergency services after RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

The new aircraft will give people who live in remote communities even faster access to world-class medical treatment.

"The Challenger 604 aircraft is the longest-range aeromedical jet available for immediate emergency deployment in Australia," executive manager of the LifeFlight Coordination Centre Peter Elliott said.

"The aircraft can go to the majority of airstrips and townships in Queensland and bring those people to the major centres such as Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Brisbane.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet fleet now consists of four Challenger 604s.

The new additions arrived from the US in February.

racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial burglar jailed after breaking into 10 homes

        premium_icon Serial burglar jailed after breaking into 10 homes

        News More than 10 homes and cars were broken into by a Brassall burglar, who was today jailed for his chronic offending.

        Short story competition open for budding young writers

        premium_icon Short story competition open for budding young writers

        News Children from Kindergarten to Year 9 have the chance to have their short story...

        REVEALED: Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential People: 40-31

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential People: 40-31

        News Here’s the next in our series of Ipswich’s Most Influential people

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total