Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Learning to garden a treat

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
24th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Springfield mum and gardening guru has found a new way to engage with her community during COVID-19.

Rachel Leembruggen runs a business from home called ‘Plot Australia’ where she helps people start their own gardens at home.

“My career has kind of been a mix of horticulture, agriculture and environmental,” she said.

“Straight out of school I went and worked out near the forest near Chinchilla and I really enjoyed being outdoors.”

“Four years ago, I left my full-time environmental management job to be a full-time mum and my original plan was to run Plot Australia as an online blog.”

Rachel soon discovered there was a hunger and desire in the community to learn more about gardening.

“I was actually quite surprised, so it was through Instagram that I started getting requests to do workshops,” she said.

“I do gardening workshops for kids all around the southeast and go out to Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast to do them.”

Mrs Leembruggen has been reaching out to the community through her social media channels to encourage people to continue gardening after having to cancel most of her workshops because of COVID-19.

Rachel Leembruggen and her youngest son Zane Leembruggen
Rachel Leembruggen and her youngest son Zane Leembruggen

“I put together a program based on ‘30 backyard play activities’ to help mums keeps their kids entertained but learning at the same time,” she said.

Ms Leembruggen now sells a variety of seedling packs on her website for people to buy and start their own gardens at home.

“I thought I could transform my workshops into a kit format,” she said.

Mrs Leembruggen says even with all her experience and qualifications she has at her disposal she still gets caterpillars in her kale.

You can find out more about Plot Australia by searching them on Instagram and Facebook or visiting them at plotaustralia.com.au.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

gardening gardening workshops
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Uh Oh! Botched home jobs have professionals seeing green

        premium_icon Uh Oh! Botched home jobs have professionals seeing green

        Fashion & Beauty DIY hair cuts and botched bleaching is just some of the lockdown hair nightmares salons have been tasked with fixing once restrictions eased.

        Who is Ipswich’s Carport Crapper?

        premium_icon Who is Ipswich’s Carport Crapper?

        Offbeat Someone is using a North Booval family's carport as a toilet

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Aus will shut forever