LEARNING FROM HOME: Deb wants kids back in school

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

ACCORDING to the opposition leader, five independent research reports commissioned to examine the impact of remote learning have found that the state government's learning from home plan is piling pressure on families and damaging students' educations.

According to the Opposition, the latest report by the Peter Underwood Centre found that nearly half (46 per cent) of students are at risk of suffering adverse educational, nutritional, health, social, and emotional outcomes if they are kept away from school.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the Premier should admit she got it wrong and that they have created a two-tier education system of haves and have-nots.

"The overwhelming evidence is that our schools should be open for everyone and that parents should have the right to choose how their kids learn," Ms Frecklington said.

"These reports show a digital divide among students, particularly for those in regional and remote parts of Queensland where connectivity is an issue.

"Opening schools is the first real step to restarting the economy and protecting jobs.

"Access to a world-class education should be the standard and the best place for that is in the classroom.

"The advice from health experts and education experts is clear, it's time for the Premier to do the right thing and open our schools for everyone."