PASSENGER ABOVE LIMIT: A Laidley woman was fined and disqualified from driving for a month after she pleaded guilty to being above the legal driving limit while supervising a learner driver.
Learner driver caught on roads with drunk supervisor

Ebony Graveur
10th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
HELPING a learner driver clock up their 100 hours of supervised driving had its drawbacks for one Laidley woman, as she supervised him on a late-night drive.

On January 9, police pulled over a blue Honda on Patrick St, Laidley, and breath-tested the male learner driver.

He blew zero but, unfortunately for Rachel Pearce, 41, police turned to the supervising driver in the passenger seat.

Pearce blew .071, above the legal limit.

In Gatton Magistrates Court, police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Pearce had been the driver in charge.

"She was the driver in charge by virtue of the fact she was in an instructing position for the learner driver," Sgt Windsor said.

Ms Ryan told Pearce she wasn't sure how well known the rule was that supervising drivers needed to remain sober.

"I'm unsure how many of the general public actually realise that, when you're in that situation, you've actually got to be under the limit as well," Ms Ryan said.

"If you think about it, it makes sense because you're the one supervising."

Pearce told Ms Ryan she didn't realise she was above the legal limit at the time.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

