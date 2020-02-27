Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
News

Lawyer allegedly stole $427K from clients

by Isabella Magee
27th Feb 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAWYER who allegedly skimmed money from nearly 40 clients over several years has had his case mentioned in court for the first time today.

It's alleged Lance Geoffrey Rigley, 61, who was the former sole practitioner of a Brisbane-based law firm, stole about $427,000 from 37 clients who deposited their money into the law firm's trust account.

The misuse of funds is said to have happened between May 2006 and April 2018.

Rigley, who now lives in Mackay, has been charged with one count of fraud after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The charge came after an industry body sent information to officials in September 2018.

His case will next be mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 16.

Rigley is not required to appear.

More Stories

Show More
clients fraud laywer theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        premium_icon Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        Parenting Australian parents have been warned to check the security of their baby monitors after experts discovered hackers could remotely control a popular model.

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students

        IN COURT: Full names of 160 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 160 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Where Ipswich sits on top wedding location list

        premium_icon Where Ipswich sits on top wedding location list

        News The number of people getting married has dropped across the state.