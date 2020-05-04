Latrell virus test sends scare through NRL

Day one of the NRL's training reboot hasn't gotten off to the perfect start with Latrell Mitchell reportedly sent for a COVID-19 test.

Coming days after he was fined and reprimanded for his social distancing breaches in Taree, he and teammates Liam Knight and Adam Reynolds were sent home from training with flu-like symptoms, Channel 9 News reported.

"He had to turn up at South Sydney HQ today with all the South Sydney side to learn about the COVID-19 protocols for all players and this included being tested by the South Sydney doctor," the report said.

Mitchell reportedly "presented with cold-like symptoms" and was sent for testing and then sent home.

Wayne Bennett reportedly said under normal circumstances it wouldn't cause concern but it's not normal circumstances so he had to be sent away.

"The doctor questioned them upon entering the training facility and our medical staff were there with doctors to undergo screening," Bennett told the Herald.

"They were asked all questions about whether they had a sore throat, runny nose or have been coughing."

Latrell Mitchell and three other teammates have been sent home and tested for COVID-19. #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/McTE8w7pZS — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) May 4, 2020

It's a nervous time for the NRL with the May 28 return date still under a cloud, particularly if a player or coach contracts the virus.

While there is no suggestion that Mitchell or his teammates have the virus, it shows how precarious the NRL's situation is.

Speaking on Fox Sports' ﻿Fox League Live, Michael Ennis said it will likely happen on "a daily basis".

"We can ill afford to have any hiccup or mistake or heaven forbid have a player who goes unnoticed with COVID and the possibility of it spreading through a team," he said.

Cooper Cronk added it will happen with a "tickle in the throat".

Sam Burgess also called in and said "it was a whole lot of nothing really" with a cough and runny nose with the result supposed to be through at 6pm.

It’s unlikely that Mitchell has Covid-19 but this shows just how serious the #NRL is taking this and how silly it was for him to go camping last week. https://t.co/NfdqQklLMB — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) May 4, 2020

Similarly, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson was also tested for coronavirus Monday morning as NRL clubs prepare to go back to training on Wednesday.

Robinson woke up with a sore throat and made the decision not to attend educational sessions on coronavirus protocols.

"I've heard a few players around the game are in the same boat and couldn't turn up today. You've just got to be super careful," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out.

"I went to the doctor this morning to have a test. I'm fine. I should get the result this evening.

"You can't expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself."

It also comes as New Zealand Warriors player Nathaniel Roache was cleared of coronavirus after being held back from coming to Australia with the rest of his team.