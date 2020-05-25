Menu
Latest on COVID-19 figures for Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
25th May 2020 2:49 PM
There were three confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded during the weekend, however, today Queensland Health confirmed there were no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland.

To date there have been 1056 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland.

A total of 1038 confirmed cases have recovered while 12 have been reported as still being active.

Six people have died from coronavirus in Queensland.

It was previously reported by Queensland Health that there was a total of 1061 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland, however, yesterday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “data cleansing” meant the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Queensland had reduced by five.

The West Moreton Region, which includes Ipswich, has to date recorded 38 cases of coronavirus with 37 cases classified as recovered. Only one case still remains active in the West Moreton Region.

