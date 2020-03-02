Latest must-have Bluey
NEW parents get your dollar bucks ready for a very wackadoo birth certificate.
The Queensland Government has just released a Bluey-themed commemorative birth certificate, and they are anticipating they will sell like hot cakes.
They are our favourite Heeler family, straight out of Brisbane, and there's a growing appetite for merchandise, a new season starting on March 17, along with a stage show later this year.
But is this the next must-have for Bluey-crazy kids?
Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Screen Queensland.
Visit qld.gov.au/bluey to get your paws on these.