Last minute Division 4 candidate ready to serve Ipswich

Mum, office lady, rural communities’ supporter and now candidate for Division 4, Susan Dunne wants to make a positive change for her community if elected as a councillor on March 28.

A recent arrival to the election race for Division 4, Ms Dunne made it just in time to be part of the QT Division 4 forum on Wednesday night.

“I decided to run last minute as a lot of people from different circles, from work and in the community, had told me they thought I would make good candidate,” she said.

“People knew how active I was in the community and that’s my thing – I want to make things better and that’s what people know me by.

“If elected I never want council transparency wound back – its important that we’re always transparent.”

Ms Dunne announced her candidacy on Sunday March 1, two days before the cut-off for nominations.

“I felt it required a good amount of time and due process because it was an important decision for me as it impacts other people like my family,” she said.

Ms Dunne is a mother of three and currently works as a school administration officer.

“I’ve worked in Payroll and HR, so I do have a business-oriented background,” she said.

Ms Dunne arrived in Ipswich in 1994, fell in love with the city and has been here ever since.

“A lot of my time is spent on my kids playing sport, and we’ve been involved with Rosewood and now we’re part of Rosewood Roosters,” she said.

“My community work centres a lot around my time with my children’s P&C group.

“My kids went to the old Amberley school, and we were part of the fight to keep that open.

“Then when we moved to the new site at Yamanto and it became Amberley District State School, I was made a life member of the Amberley P&C.

“And just many other different causes I like to be active in – usually participating in event’s that centre around standing up for people without a voice.”

Ms Dunne is running as an independent candidate but is a member of the Australian Labor Party and Together Union.

“In the lead up to election day I really want to get out to as many areas as I and meet the people,” she said.

“Division 4 is a really varied area, I think there were comments from my local area – the rural areas and there was this notion that the rural areas weren’t going to have a voice.

“And that’s ultimately why I decided to run in the election because they only voices from the rural communities weren’t going to get heard was if no one from those communities ran.

“And for me it is about representing those communities, but also all of Division 4 and all of Ipswich.”