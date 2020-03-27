Menu
A Canungra woman has spotted a large group disregarding Government advice on coronavirus and gathering outside a restaurant.
Health

Large group gathers outside restaurant despite warning

by Shiloh Payne
27th Mar 2020 12:53 PM
A HEALTHCARE worker has spotted a group of about 15 men gathering outside a restaurant, as she made her way home from a long shift at a local hospital.

Amanda Park, who works at least 10-hour shifts in operating theatres at a Gold Coast public hospital, said she could not believe what she had seen as she drove through Cunungra in the Scenic Rim.

"We're putting all of our coronavirus strategies in place, we're hearing news of one in 10 healthcare workers getting the virus overseas and then I drive past and see this," she said.

With a daughter in year 12 at home self-isolating and an aunty with respiratory issues nearby, Ms Park said she felt tired and frustrated.

 

"I think we're trying to get our families safe, I've got an aunty with COPD that lives locally here, trying to keep her safe because she's vulnerable and just to see that makes you throw your hands in the air," she said.

 

 

