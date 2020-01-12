Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called at 7.35am to treat a man involved in a single accident in Colosseum.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is in a stable condition.

She said emergency services are still on scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound lane is closed.

He said fire crews will move the vehicle off the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the man was not trapped in the vehicle.

bruce highway crash emergency
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THROWBACK: Ipswich flooded as river peaks at 22 metres

        premium_icon THROWBACK: Ipswich flooded as river peaks at 22 metres

        News I’s been nine years since the banks of the Bremer broke and the river swallowed up parts of the Ipswich.

        New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        premium_icon New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

        News As Ipswich prepares for a new year with a new council and new direction, the QT has...

        How stickers are helping fight the bushfires

        premium_icon How stickers are helping fight the bushfires

        News AN RAAF pilot is using all his spare time on a retro pilot vintage sticker business...

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...