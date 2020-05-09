Landmark building celebrates 125th birthday

You may have driven past the Uniting Church Central Memorial Hall in Ipswich CBD thinking nothing of it, but the building has a rich and diverse history dating back all the way to the late 1800s.

The current occupant of the building on 86 East St is Ipswich Antique Centre owned by Heather and John Mildwaters.

“It’s been here for so-so long already and I still love it ever since the day I bought it with my husband,” Mrs Mildwaters said.

“We opened Ipswich Antique Centre on the 16 December 2010 – so we’re coming up to our ten year anniversary as well.”

Ipswich Antique Centre owner Heather Mildwaters

The building which is Heritage Listed had its foundation stones laid on April 26 1895 when it was built to be a Sunday school hall and this year celebrated its 125th birthday.

“At the time of its construction it was the largest building of its kind in the southern hemisphere.”

After it was initially opened as a Sunday school the building took on many different incarnations over the years.

“When the Uniting Church in 1973 was established they only needed one building which was kind of the demise of this building and then it had a checkered history after that,” Mrs Mildwaters said.

“For a time it was used for ballroom dancing and wedding and funerals.

“Schools would use it for state exams and sit the students here.

“Probably one of its most prominent uses was during the war, it was used as a billet for American soldiers.”

Mrs Mildwaters said that when people entered the building for the first time they would always be amazed at the sheer size of it.

“It’s always good to see peoples reactions to the sheer size of the building inside and the high ceilings as well – everyone always comments on the high ceilings,” she said.

Mrs Mildwaters said many different people came from outside Ipswich to visit the centre.

“The furthest anyone has come to see the centre is someone from Russia -we get a lot of overseas people.”

If you’re looking for antiques or wanting to visit the building visit Ipswich Antique Centre at 86 East Street, Ipswich Central.

