Landfill extension application dumped by courts

A DECISION by Ipswich City Council to reject an application to increase the intensity and scale of a landfill at Swanbank has been upheld by the Planning and Environment Court.

Bio-recycle Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Better Grow (Bio-Recycle), operates a landfill for non-putrescible waste – mostly construction and demolition wastes – at its Memorial Drive, Swanbank facility.

It currently has approval to fill an old mining void on site to a maximum height of 75m by taking up to 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.

In June 2017, the company applied to increase the maximum filling height by 27m to 99m and increase the amount of waste it can take each year from 200,000 tonnes to 450,000 tonnes.

Council rejected the application on the grounds it was not consistent with planning principles and that the increased height of the mound would have a negative impact on the area’s amenity, particularly the nearby Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

Bio-recycle Australia Pty Ltd appealed council’s decision to the Planning and Environment Court.

In handing down his judgment, Judge Michael Williamson QC found an approval would “only serve to undermine the community’s confidence in the planning scheme” and the application should be refused.