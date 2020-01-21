Land defenders on high alert after nearby clearing

TRADITIONAL owners and campers occupying the Deebing Creek Mission Site remain on high alert after they discovered land clearing and preliminary works had begun on nearby land.

A spokesman for developers AV Jennings said they had not started works at their proposed Deebing Springs site, but there are some sewer works being done on their nearby Cadence development.

Yuggera woman Karen Coghill called for all land defenders to meet yesterday in an urgent attempt to keep the mission protected and stop further land clearing.

“You’re dealing with people who want to maintain heritage of the land and that’s why we’re occupying,” she said.

“All of our history in that area is at risk of being totally wiped out.

“From physical, spiritual and intellectual history, it’s all at risk of being annihilated under the state government and what they did.

“We’re still waiting for a permanent injunction to be place on development over the whole mission site.”

An AV Jennings spokesman said the developers have started work on an information package that will be available to all to clearly set out the facts associated with the development.

“This will include not only the detailed technical analysis of the GPR that was done but also the interpretation and analysis of all the data, so all can understand,” he said

“There are works associated with Cadence, Ripley, which include a sewer connection to an area close to the pony club.

“This is undertaken with full approvals, YUP attendance as per the approvals requirements.”