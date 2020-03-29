Voter's pick succeeds Jo-Ann in Bundamba by-election

LABOR has retained the seat of Bundamba with former ETU official Lance McCallum claiming victory.

Mr McCallum said as the official count unfolded today he could confidently call the by-election.

"The people of Bundamba have once again put their trust in Labor. They have said that working people come first, they have said that public assets, frontline services and local jobs matter and they have put their trust in someone who is going to fight on their behalf for a fair go," he said.

At the time of Mr McCallum claiming his victory, the ECQ website showed about 60 per cent of the unofficial preliminary count was done and Mr McCallum had secured more than 43 per cent of the vote.

One Nation's Sharon Bell was his closest rival with more than 27 per cent of the vote.

Despite Ipswich welcoming an LNP-aligned mayor, the new state MP congratulated Teresa Harding and said he looked forward to working with the new Ipswich City Council.

"As community representatives, what we need to do is work together for the benefit of the local community. We've got that in common and that's what we need to make sure is our first and only priority," he said.

"When it comes to local government specifically, Labor at a state level has taken very, very strong action by introducing new laws to minimise the risk of any kind of unlawfulness or corruption with local governments."

Mr McCallum said he had big shoes to fill and acknowledged former MP Jo-Ann Miller for her 20 years of service.