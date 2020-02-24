Menu
Anthony Albanese talks to David Speers on Insiders
Politics

Labor remains ahead in latest Newspoll

by AAP
24th Feb 2020 5:17 AM

Federal Labor remains ahead of the Coalition in the latest Newspoll, but the margin has narrowed slightly.

Labor leads the Coalition 51 to 49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, according to the latest opinion poll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday night.

The ALP was ahead of the Liberal-National government 52-48 three weeks ago.

The Coalition remains unchanged on 38 per cent of the primary vote, the poll suggests, while Labor has shed one percentage point to 34 per cent.

As politicians return to Canberra this week climate change is likely to dominate debate after Labor announced its long-term emissions reduction target.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to have put his poor handling of the unprecedented bushfire crisis behind him by announcing a royal commission.

He also delivered a speech at a public memorial in Sydney on Sunday to remember the 25 lives lost in NSW.

"In every case, our firefighters confronted the fire by relying on the love that was behind them," the PM said at Sydney Olympic Park.

"We've lost firefighters, aviators, farmers and civilians alike this summer. All carried within them, even until the end, the DNA of our universal language - I love you."

The Liberal leader may have been hoping the sports rorts scandal had faded since parliament last sat in Canberra but now he's facing fresh claims urban infrastructure funding was used to woo voters.

The Newspoll on Sunday night suggests 38 per cent of voters are satisfied with the PM, up one point, while Opposition leader Anthony Albanese's approval rating declined four points to 39 per cent.

