Labor demands apology to sporting clubs

Labor MP Nick Champion says the City of Salisbury council spent 100 hours on a proposal to redevelop a tyre factory into an athletics field.

SPORTING clubs who missed out on crucial funding due to the sports rorts scandal deserve an apology from Scott Morrison, the opposition believes.

The auditor-general found the controversial $100 million program favoured coalition-targeted seats before the May 18 election.

Despite the application receiving 90 out of 100 for eligibility by Sports Australia, it wasn't funded.

"That 100 hours of ratepayers' money is effectively wasted, flushed down the toilet because this government was absolutely determined to rort this program," the South Australian MP told reporters at parliament on Thursday.

"I'm not sure an apology is enough, but it will be a good start - and a pledge this will never happen again."

West Australian Matt Keogh says Perth's most populated suburb - Canning Vale - is in dire need for more sporting grounds and better facilities, and put forward a proposal to redevelop its oval.

The council presented more than 17 pages of information with six supporting documents, which took an estimated 80 hours to prepare, but was rejected.

"The prime minister tries to maintain in this country that if you have a go, you get a go," he said.

"What we're seeing is if you're a really deserving community you don't get a go from this government, all you get is a kick in the nuts."

His colleague Madeleine King highlighted other Perth sporting clubs, including Port Kennedy, that are considering ending female football programs because they lack facilities and lights on the ground.

"They cannot believe that money is just doled out on an invitation-only basis to certain parts of the country," she said.

Earlier, a Victorian roller derby club based in a safe Nationals seat revealed it was heartbreaking to learn its rejected project had been awarded the highest merit score in the country.