Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Breaking

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

27th Jan 2020 5:57 AM

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ is reporting the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC is also reporting Bryant was killed.

Bryant is believed to be one of multiple fatalities in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, the report says.

More to come …

basketball celebrity death editors picks helicopter crash kobe bryant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        premium_icon Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        News A man was taken to hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.

        Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        premium_icon Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        News Dr James Muecke has commenced his role with a perfect joke

        Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        premium_icon Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        News Mr Neumann said latest data revealed the cost of child care had skyrocketed by 34.6...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm