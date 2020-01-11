‘Koala challenge’ sparks viral response

Australian fitness freak James Newbury is doing his part to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing Australian Bushfires with a unique challenge.

Newbury, 29, shared a video on his Instagram account to his 122,000 followers showing off the 'Koala Bear challenge' which requires participants to climb around a gym bench without touching the ground.

The challenge was raised by workout recovery drink company FitAid and showed one-arm athlete Logan Aldridge completing the harder than it seems challenge.

The company is donating a percentage of all sales directly to the bushfire appeals and have partnered with Newbury by asking followers to attempt the challenge. Every post would see the company donate more money "directly to the efforts of Australian wildlife protection services".

Videos of people attempting to finish the core-busting challenge quickly began to flood social media and caused so much of a stir they captured the attention of a $470 million baseball megastar.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper decided to get in on the act and gave the challenge a shot and shared his efforts with his 1.7 million followers.

As Harper's video begins everyone in the background at the gym stop and marvel at his feats as he manages to navigate around the bench, despite the head knock to kick things off.

So if you're feeling up for a new challenge at the gym and want to help raise some money for the bushfires find an empty bench, making sure it's firmly fastened to the ground, and attempt to roll around the bench without touching the ground.

Harper joins a long line of athletes to do their part to help raise much needed funds for the devastating fires in Australia.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios kicked things off by donating $200 per ace he hits across summer events and influenced multiple Aussie stars to join in.

Cricketers Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell pledged $250 for every six hit in the Big Bash, while several jockeys said they'll donate after every win.

Australia's NBA stars also teamed up with the league and Players Association to donate more than $1 million.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton also pledged half a million to help support "the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services".