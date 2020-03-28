Menu
Crime

Knife pulled on McDonald’s drive-through worker

by Luke Mortimer
28th Mar 2020 12:32 PM
A REPEAT property offender funding a serious ice addiction paid for food at a Gold Coast McDonald's drive-through before he pulled a knife on a worker and demanded cash.

It marked the tail end of a crime spree across the Gold Coast lasting almost three months, involving attempted armed robbery, car theft, burglary, fraud and dangerous driving.

Trenton Reginald Dudgeon, 26, pleaded guilty to 68 charges in Southport District Court, including the most serious offence, the brazen attempted drive-through heist. The offences were carried out between February 23 and May 18 last year.

In court on Friday over videolink from prison Dudgeon admitted: "I need help."

He told Judge Julie Dick he had lined up a lift from prison to an in-house rehab facility.

Crown prosecutor Denise Darwen told the court Dudgeon had a "lengthy and relevant criminal history" and he was a "recidivist property offender with no respect for people's property".

"After paying for his order at the (drive-through) window, he demanded the money in the till and held the knife up to the window. The server told him 'no', closed the till, locked the window to the driveway and he drove off," she said.

Trenton Reginald Dudgeon, 26, pleaded guilty to 68 charges in Southport District Court, including attempted armed robbery. Picture: Facebook
Ms Darwen told the court Dudgeon crashed a stolen car "causing significant damage" on April 30.

Later, on May 17, Dudgeon "drove dangerously in Coomera, which involved driving at 105kmh in a 70kmh zone, driving the wrong way around a roundabout and driving at speed on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic".

He only held a learner licence during the offending, the court was told.

Defence barrister James McNab handed up a stack of documents, including paperwork confirming Dudgeon's employment and participation in programs while in prison.

He said Dudgeon had "more clarity in his thoughts and choices" after his "significant" ice (methamphetamines) use was stopped by a 10 month jail-term he served until sentencing.

Mr McNab said the attempted robbery was "ridiculous" and unsophisticated.

Dudgeon had the support of his father, the court was told.

Judge Julie Dick said the offending was "absolutely typical with the drug use".

She sentenced Dudgeon to an overarching term of three years jail and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Dudgeon was released immediately on parole.

