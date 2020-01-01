Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Cricket

Kiwi skipper laid low by sickness on Test eve

1st Jan 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAPTAIN Kane Williamson has been forced to skip New Zealand's training session at the SCG because of illness.

Williamson and teammate Henry Nicholls were both told to rest on New Year's Day because of flu-like symptoms.

The pair aren't considered in doubt for the third trans-Tasman Test, which begins in Sydney on Friday.

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
australia v new zealand cricket henry nicholls kane williamson scg test
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sage advice from Ipswich’s favourite sports star

        premium_icon Sage advice from Ipswich’s favourite sports star

        News Always be a good person, respect yourself and your opponent, enjoy what you do and if you’re good at tennis, that’s a bonus.

        Meet Ipswich’s last baby of 2019

        premium_icon Meet Ipswich’s last baby of 2019

        Health Nurses and midwives at St Andrew’s Private Hospital delivered the very last baby...

        UPDATE: Elderly driver dead after crashing through two homes

        premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly driver dead after crashing through two homes

        News The driver has taken out part of one home and the fence of another house.

        Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        premium_icon Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        Environment Ipswich has continued to do its bit for recycling, with centres across the region...