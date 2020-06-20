Kitchen hack for a very unpopular task

A man has revealed his incredibly simple hack for peeling an onion - and there won't be a tear in sight.

Instagram user James Rembo shared his easy tip claiming it was the "best way to peel an onion".

Rather than fiddling with the skins with your fingers, James said you simply need to give it a good, hard whack.

Begin by slicing your onion in half and removing the stalk, and then simply hit it with your fist.

The force will make the onion bend, meaning that the skin will simply fall away.

You can then simply lift the loose skin off the onion without getting your fingers dirty.

The hack has since gone viral, receiving almost 3000 likes since it was shared.

Fellow users were amazed, with one woman claiming that it "changed her life".

Earlier this week a woman revealed an easy way to fill ice cube trays to avoid the common problem of having water splash back up in your face.

In a video that's been shared 4.3 million times TikTok user @4jmjcbitxh posed the question: "Am I just dumb or did nobody else know this either?"

Turns out you don’t need to spray water everywhere to fill up your ice cube tray. Who knew? Picture: TikTok

The woman then showed how the middle section of the ice cube tray actually served a very important purpose.

"These little flat spots on ice cube trays are where you're supposed to fill in the water," she explained, showing how water flowed easily into neighbouring ice cubes sections.

"So it just goes in so nicely to all four."

The video soon got thousands of comments, with many people pointing out that they too were just as stunned by the discovery.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kitchen hack for unpopular task