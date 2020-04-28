Menu
A patient was taken to Laidley hospital for smoke inhalation
Kitchen fire sends cook to hospital

Darren Hallesy
28th Apr 2020 7:07 AM
An aspiring MasterChef was taken to hospital last night after a kitchen fire, which was the only incident to report in your morning update. 

Around 6.20pm last night a patient was transported to Laidley Hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation after a fire in a kitchen at a private address in Laidley.

In your morning weather forecast, there are a few light showers around this morning, but nothing too heavy. Ipswich is still on track to record one of its driest April on record, with only 3.6mm recorded so far this month.

Ipswich's average rainfall for April is 55.6mm.

A partly cloudy day is ahead, with a medium chance of the odd shower, with a top of 28 degrees forecast.

Temperatures will drop on the weekend to single figures from Saturday morning onwards, thanks to westerly winds expected on Friday. 

Dig out the rugs, as currently the forecast is for a 6 degree start on Saturday, and 7 on Sunday.

