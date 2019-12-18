Menu
Aussie Kindies Early Learning at North Ipswich assistant centre manager Brittani Banks with Samuel and Jessica McDonald. The centre made a donation to the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.
Kindy kids learn lesson in compassion and helping others

Ashleigh Howarth
ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
CHILDREN from one Ipswich kindergarten have been learning about compassion and helping the less fortunate by collecting donations to give to people in need.

Boxes of stuffed animals and books have been generously given to the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal by families from Aussie Kindies Early Learning at North Ipswich.

Assistant centre manager Brittani Banks said the centre wanted to help those in the community have a merry Christmas rather than buying gifts for one another.

“The idea started out when the staff were wondering that to do about our Secret Santa,” she said.

“We thought rather than giving gifts to each other, we could help others in the community.

“The parents started to get interested and we then made it a centre goal to get together to make a donation.”

A number of older children from the centre have been learning about the importance of helping others, therefore they were the ones chosen for a little excursion to Kmart at Riverlink to drop off the gifts.

“They have been learning how some families are without toys, and by giving one or two toys, they are giving something really special to other kids.”

This is the first year the kindy had helped the appeal, but hope next year to make a bigger donation.

