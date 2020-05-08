Video appears to show Kim Jong-un chatting to body doubles

Kim Jong-un was snapped chinwagging with what appears to be his body doubles in bizarre footage which has resurfaced amid rumours he had died.

The dictator was filmed chatting away with the two suspected lookalikes - dressed identically in his trademark black pinstripe suit and Cuban heels.

Both of the apparent doubles are shown with shaved back and sides as they copied the despot in the clip from July 28, 2017.

Kim is believed to often travel with lookalikes to ward off possible assassination attempts, reportedThe US Sun .

And this strange video appears to be the most obvious declaration to the public of their existence amid renewed claims Kim may be using a body double.

It comes after Kim vanished for almost three weeks while rumours circulated that he had either died or was gravely ill - before he suddenly resurfaced during a visit to a fertiliser factory in North Korea.

Kim Jong-un and lookalikes pictured at a missile launch in 2017. Picture: KRT

Sleuths have claimed subtle differences with his teeth, nose, wrinkles, hairline and ears may show the Kim who has been recently pictured is not the real Kim.

Pictures from two years ago show Kim's lookalikes appear to be on site with the dictator to oversee the launch of the Hwasong-14 missile.

Lookalikes are not unheard of for dictators, with Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein being the most famous user of body doubles.

Both he and his sons Qusay and Uday used lookalikes for protection - with the latter's impersonator being the subject of Hollywood film The Devil's Double.

Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin is also alleged to have had a double named Rashid, and Adolf Hitler is also known to have had a double called Gustav Weler.

It also has been claimed Kim may have faked his own death in a plot to flush out traitors.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a fertiliser factory in South Pyongan, near Pyongyang on May 1. Picture: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

The potential lookalikes. Picture: KRT

Some theories have speculated the "double" recently pictured could be standing in due to the leader's poor health, or even death.

Meanwhile others questioned if his absence was really a period of recovery following plastic surgery - explaining the apparent differences to his face.

State-run media released images and video apparently showing the 36-year-old at a fertiliser factory which seemed to dispel weeks of rumours about his ill health.

The doubles, who wore identical clothes to Kim, were accompanying him to the launch in July, 2017. Picture: KRT

And despite his reappearance, the mystery deepens as Kim missed yet another high-profile event.

He was noticeably absent as Russia awarded him a medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Is the Kim pictured (left) recently the real Kim?

Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng was the first to draw attention to differences in the "new Kim", reports IBT.

"Is the Kim Jong-un appearing on May 1 the real one?" she asked on Twitter along with side-by-side comparisons of Kim's "old and new" appearances in two posts.

Ex-UK MP Louise Mensch waded in to the debate, tweeting; "Teeth, Cupid's bow, others. Totally different. Look at those gnashes, if you must."

But the Mail Online reports the photos Ms Mench shared appear to be "crudely" doctored.

North Korea is notoriously secretive, so getting accurate information about Kim is extremely difficult unless something is explicitly confirmed by the regime.

Concern over his health began when he failed to appear at an important celebration on April 15, to mark the birthday of Kim Il-sung, his grandfather and the founder of the country.

Continuing the rumours, a Chinese journalist Shijian Xingzou said a "very solid source" told her the North Korean leader had died.

Speculation picked up steam amid various reports that he had undergone a botched heart surgery, was in a vegetative state, had collapsed while out walking, or had been hurt in a missile test.

Kim went 20 days unseen - and it is now believed he had been hiding at his luxurious resort in Wonsan to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

Chatter continues however, including centred around a "needle mark" on Kim's wrist, despite South Korea insisting all his well with the dictator.

