Kids on average are spending 2.6 hours in front of screens - twice as much as they should.
Health

Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM

IPSWICH children are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on screens than the World Health Organisation recommends, according to new research.

The research reports Queensland children spend an average of 2.6 hours on screens each day with 16 per cent spending more than four hours on devices a day.

The data also reveals Queensland children were spending most of their screen time at home in the lounge (73 per cent) or their bedroom (48 per cent), compared with school/day care (15 per cent).

The findings were uncovered by Specsavers optometrists as part of a research project designed to better understand screen use among children and parental understanding of their child’s eye health.

Specsavers Ipswich Optometrist Paul Jewitt said one of the biggest concerns for parents was their children’s screen time, with 90 per cent of parents concerned.

“Staring at screens and being indoors for extended periods of time can increase the risk of myopia or becoming shortsighted.

“This means the eyes focus well only on close objects, while more distant objects appear blurred.

“Children are more at risk of this, as their eyes are still developing.”

screen time specsavers world health organisation
Ipswich Advertiser

