Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVISION 4: Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

        premium_icon DIVISION 4: Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

        News Division 4 candidates have been asked if they are in favour of approving dump applications.

        New mayoral candidate hopes to keep the peace

        premium_icon New mayoral candidate hopes to keep the peace

        News The new contender said Ipswich was at a crossroads.

        Voters pick their favourite Div 4 candidate at QT forum

        premium_icon Voters pick their favourite Div 4 candidate at QT forum

        Council News There was another clear crowd favourite from the QT forum.

        FOOTAGE: Slithery critters found in stinky situation

        premium_icon FOOTAGE: Slithery critters found in stinky situation

        Pets & Animals Two Eastern Brown snakes from Ipswich drain