Khloe cops backlash for ‘tone deaf’ prank

As has been reported for months, there is a toilet paper shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic and panic stockpiling has hit supermarkets across the globe.

Somehow, the Kardashian family appears to have enough toilet paper to spare, judging by Khloe Kardashian's latest stunt.

The reality star, 35, has copped widespread criticism after toilet papering the entire exterior of her sister Kourtney's California mansion.

Kourtney posted the stunt online.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Kourtney, 41, posted the prank on her Instagram stories, with fans dubbing both the prank and the post "tone deaf".

Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper... 🤦‍♀️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/9ho9XBu6a5 — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) May 9, 2020

Their mother, Kris Jenner also posted a video of the prank, but it appears they have all since been removed from their Instagram stories.

The stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is streaming its new season on Foxtel, are yet to comment on the backlash.

It comes after their half-sister Kylie Jenner came under fire for seemingly breaking coronavirus isolation rules.

The reality star began lockdown at her home in LA - and first broke social distancing rules two weeks after California's Stay At Home order went out, according to The Sun.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian admitted that Kylie had "sneaked round" to meet her at mum Kris Jenner's Calabasas house on April 2 to do her make-up for a remote appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Kylie then headed to Kris' Palm Springs home on April 14 - giving fans a guided tour of the house and incredible spare room with six beds in it via her Instagram story.

Spending the Easter break at the luxury mansion, which Kris recently bought for $US12 million, Kylie was there with her daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis Scott.

But by April 20, Kylie had returned to LA and was pictured visiting her best friend Stassi - real name Anastasia Karanikolaou - at her Hollywood home.

Two weeks ago it was revealed she'd snapped up an incredible $US36.5 million mansion in LA's Holmby Hills area. And Kylie has also been posting from her new house.

Continuing to break the rules, Kylie met up with Stassi again at the billionaire's new pad and filmed a TikTok video - with Kylie calling her BFF "my quarantine friend".

A couple of days earlier, it seemed like Kylie had been at her Hidden Hills property in Calabasas, California - posting photos of Stormi in her huge garden.

