Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Key item found in restaurant shooting probe

by Elise Williams
7th Jan 2020 2:10 PM
POLICE have located the boat used in Monday morning's shooting incident at one of Brisbane's most popular riverfront bars.

The boat used in the shooting of Mr Percival's was found overnight in an inner-eastern suburb of Brisbane.

The boat is believed to be a small inflatable-type vessel.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the Boundary St bar about 2am on Monday.

Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
It's believed three or four people were on board the boat when the shooting took place. The bar was closed at the time and no-one was injured.

The incident comes only weeks after a suspicious fire at the overwater bar.

Police yesterday said that incident was still be investigated and they are yet to determine if it's connected with the shooting.

 

Mr Percival’s restaurant and bar sits over the Brisbane River at Howard Smith Wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
The shooting investigation continues.

