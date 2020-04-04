Kennedy granddaughter feared dead in boating accident

A member of the US ‘political royal family’ and her son are thought to have drowned in a boating mishap in the latest tragic chapter of the ‘Kennedy curse’.

A grand-niece of former US President John F. Kennedy and her son are feared to have drowned in an boating tragedy, the latest sad chapter in the so-called "Kennedy curse".

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, the granddaughter of the later Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and her son Gideon, 8 could not be found after police spent the night searching the Chesapeake Bay area in Maryland.

It's understood Maeve and Gideon drowned when their canoe tipped over when they entered a bay to retrieve a ball at a family gathering.

Her husband David McKean confirmed his wife and son had disappeared after jumping in a canoe to fetch a ball that went into the water during a family gathering at a waterfront house owned by his wife's mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

Mr McKean told The Washington Post his wife and son "popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn't get back in."

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said the wind in that part of the bay was at 26 knots - about 50 kph - Thursday afternoon, with waves up to a metre high.

Mr McKean said he has been told the search is continuing. He would not say whether the canoe has been found, but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources police said Friday that an overturned canoe matching the description of the one went missing was recovered.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the search had been unsuccessful so far.

A statement from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Police shared by Governor Hogan's spokesperson said police responded just before 5pm to a call of two people who "appeared to have be overtaken by the strong winds" in the Chesapeake Bay.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pair may have been paddling the canoe from a residence in Shady Side, MD out into the Bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore," the statement said.

The presumed death of the pair is being seen by some as a continuation of the so-called Kennedy curse, with many members of the family dying in tragic circumstances.

Maeve and Gideon's disappearance come just months after the Kennedy family mourned the death of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who died of a suspected drug overdose.

The 'Kennedy curse' led half of Joseph and Rose Kennedy's kids to suffer violent deaths, the most famous being the assassination of John F. Kennedy during his presidency.

"JFK" died when he was just 46 on November 22, 1963 during a visit to Dallas, Texas, after he was shot in his back while riding alongside his wife, Jackie in a convertible.

Joseph Jr, was killed while serving as a pilot bomber in August 1944, during World War II.

Then in 1948, their second eldest daughter, Kathleen, died in a plane crash in the south of France, aged just 28.

Robert 'Bobby' Kennedy, died in 1968 when he too, was assassinated during his campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

When he was just 38, John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash.

Originally published as Kennedy granddaughter feared dead in boating accident