Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2019 US Open - Day 5
2019 US Open - Day 5
Tennis

Kei man pulls out of Australian Open

by Lauren Wood
30th Dec 2019 3:28 PM

KEI Nishikori has pulled out of the Australian Open.

The Japanese star - who is currently ranked No.13 in the world - said an ongoing elbow injury had forced him to miss the year's first grand slam and the ATP Cup.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said on Monday.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready (or) healthy to compete at the highest level.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favourite places to compete.

"Together with my team I will keep working hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support."

Nishikori - who has made four Australian Open quarter-finals - has not played since he fell to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round of the US Open in August and had surgery on his elbow in the off-season.

More Stories

Show More
andy murray australian open kei nishikori tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        premium_icon Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        Environment Ipswich has continued to do its bit for recycling, with centres across the region bursting at the seams.

        Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        premium_icon Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        Crime Cops charge teenager with stabbing another teenager.

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        News Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old...

        House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        premium_icon House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        Property Ipswich is one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland with an...