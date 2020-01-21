Menu
Politics

Katter hails remote spots as safe for nuclear reactors

by MADURA MCCORMACK
21st Jan 2020 7:22 AM
A NUCLEAR reactor could be built in north west Queensland because the uranium deposits are there, the terrorists have multiple different ways to carry out mass killings, and barely anyone lives out there, maverick Federal MP Bob Katter has said.

Mr Katter's comments come after a push by five North Queensland businessmen to get the divisive energy source back on the Federal Government's agenda.

 

Katter's Australian Party leader Bob Katter concluded places like Doomadgee, Normanton and Burketown are sparsely populated enough to be safe spots for a reactor. Photo: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
The Katter's Australian Party patriarch, after a pig hunting trip with his state MP son Robbie, concluded places like Doomadgee, Normanton and Burketown are sparsely populated enough to be safe spots for a reactor.

While the KAP are not advocating for nuclear power right now, Mr Katter said it was "childish" to shut down debate and it should be looked at as a serious possibility considering Australia holds a third of the world's uranium deposits.

"As for the issue of terrorists, there's a hundred ways they can carry out mass killings," he said.

"Nuclear shouldn't be easily dismissed but there are dangers."

A Federal inquiry into nuclear energy late last year recommended the Government consider nuclear energy technology as part of its future energy mix, though in-depth research by peak scientific authorities would come first, and that nuclear power couldn't happen without the consent of Australians.

