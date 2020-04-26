Karl reveal’s PTSD diagnosis after split

Today host Karl Stefanovic has revealed he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after his marriage broke down and he was dumped from the show.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Stefanovic said his diagnosis came after he started seeing a psychologist while struggling with the end of his first marriage, public scrutiny of his new relationship and pressure at work that would lead to his tenure on Today briefly ending in December 2018.

He said he decided to speak out about his mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My biggest concern right now is inside families and it's people on their own and it's the elderly who aren't able talk to anyone," Stefanovic told the Daily Mail.

"This pressure mounts to a point where I think that we're going to lose a lot of people unless we're connected and we're asking everyone if they're OK."

Stefanovic, who returned to the Today show this year with new co-host Allison Langdon, said he saw several mental health professionals before he was eventually diagnosed with PTSD.

'I'm able to cope with a great deal of pressure but pressure does build and if you don't look after it, it can sort of catch you unawares," he said.

'We check up on our bodies and make sure that we try to do the right thing by our bodies but quite often mentally we don't.

'There should be no stigma at all ever about going to see a professional. There should be no stigma about giving Lifeline a call.'

Karl Stefanovic returned to Today alongside Allison Langdon at the start of the year. Picture: David Geraghty / The Australian.

Stefanovic's comments came as his marriage breakdown with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn was back in the spotlight after her half-sister Allegra Bottrell-Thorburn spoke in a separate interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

Ms Bottrell-Thorburn, 22, claimed Ms Thorburn was obsessed with googling information about her ex-husband and his new wife Jasmine.

Cassandra told the Telegraph she hadn't spoken to her half-sister "in some time" but she wasn't interested in talking about their relationship further.

Karl married his second wife Jasmine in December 2018, a few months after Allegra and Cassandra reportedly last talked.

Stefanovic said he sought help with support of longtime friend businessman James Packer, who has also spoken about mental health struggles.

"Our battles aren't the same battles but I greatly admire him for doing that," he said.

Karl at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Picture: Christopher Pearce / Getty Images for GQ Australia

PTSD takes the form of reactions that develop in people who have lived through traumatic events where their lives or safety, or that of those around them, is threatened.

As a result of the trauma, PTSD patients can experience intense fear or panic, helplessness and horror when they're reminded of the event.

They are often on their guard against threats when there's no reason to be, can develop an emotional numbness to their lives and the people in it, and will avoid things that bring back the harmful memories associated with their trauma.

"I'm not for a second saying I'm a returned soldier from a war. I'm not saying that I'm any kind of martyr - that's the last thing I'm saying. There are people who go through far worse and I don't know how they do it," Stefanovic said.

"But for me I know what I need to do now and that's just part of my everyday existence."

Originally published as Karl reveal's PTSD diagnosis after split