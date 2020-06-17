Menu
K-Pop star Yohan, of the popular boy band TST, has passed away at the age of 28, it has been confirmed.
Music

K-Pop star Yohan dies

17th Jun 2020 9:42 PM

K-pop star Yohan, of popular boy band TST, has died aged 28.

The South-Korean star, real name Kim Jeong-hwan, died on Tuesday, June 16, Korean news outlets reported.

The cause of his death is unknown.

K-pop star Yohan has died aged 28. Picture: Instagram.
TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news to local outlets, writing: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.

 

"The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

"We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

Yohan made his debut with boy band NOM, but the band disbanded in 2016.

He joined TST the next year as a singer, with the group releasing its most recent single in January.

Over on the group's Instagram page, fans have been leaving messages of support for the band and expressing their condolences.

South Korean singer Lee Kiseop wrote in a comment: "I love you a lot, Yohan … I miss you."

Originally published as K-Pop star Yohan dead at 28

k-pop tst yohan

