Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Crime

WATCH: Juveniles lead police on dramatic high-speed pursuit

Matty Holdsworth
11th Apr 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUVENILES have led police on a wild chase across the Sunshine Coast in a stolen vehicle tonight, the second offence in as many days.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman told the Sunshine Coast Daily a 4WD and trailer had been stolen by the group of juveniles from a Kuluin address. 

It was later filmed by various residents at home with the footage showing the high-speed rampage coursing through the suburban streets.

The spokeswoman said two tyre deflation devices were used, the second to success and the juveniles were arrested on Horton Pde, Maroochydore.

It comes after two juveniles, one from Bli Bli and another from Brisbane, led officers in a similar pursuit from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach on Friday.

More to come.

4wd coronavirus pandemic maroochydore crime stolen cars sunshine coast police district
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        premium_icon New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        News Residents in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch.

        Hospital provides hope for local business

        premium_icon Hospital provides hope for local business

        News “Our hospital is part of a community here in Ipswich

        Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        premium_icon Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        News Residents have the chance to name the Ipswich Nature Centre’s newest arrival