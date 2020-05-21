Just six new cases across Australia

Australia's virus cases continue to drop with just six reported in the past 24 hours.

Across the country, NSW recorded two new cases from a massive 9700 tests while Victoria recorded four new cases - three of which are linked to the Cedar Meats abattoir.

Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory all reported zero new cases.

The Northern Territory also saw its final virus patient recover, meaning the territory is completely coronavirus-free. Western Australia also discharged its final hospitalised coronavirus patient from hospital.

The ACT and South Australia are yet to report their daily totals but both have seen their daily virus totals sit at zero for weeks.

Australia has around 650 active cases of coronavirus, with 45 still in hospital.

Here's the latest update on the country's daily coronavirus totals:

Australia has recorded more than 7080 cases of COVID-19 so far with 100 deaths. Cases include 3084 in New South Wales, 1581 in Victoria, 1058 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.