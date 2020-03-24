Jobseeker’s cop abuse while waiting

People queuing up outside Ipswich Centrelink offices were left waiting for more than two hours after failing to get their claims through over the phone or online.

Services Australia yesterday posted to social media encouraging Centrelink claimants to continue calling on the phone before showing up to the offices.

Many people lining up outside the building yesterday said when they called the Centrelink line, it would disconnect before they even got the chance to speak to anyone.

Ipswich resident Stephanie Everding decided to line up outside the building after having no luck getting her inquiry through on the phone.

“I’ve been waiting here an hour and half, and the line started all the way at the bottom of the street,” Miss Everding said.

“I’m a waitress and so I have lost hours because of what happened on Sunday, so I’m here trying to get my CRN so I can make a Jobseeker claim.

“I tried calling and the line would just go dead and yeah I decided to come here and wait it out.”

Zoe Hankins recently moved to Ipswich and said she had turned up to the Centrelink offices to sort out a Jobseeker claim.

“I tried completing registration online and, on the phone, and then when I called it just wouldn’t even connect,” she said.

“I’m pretty fortunate I haven’t lost my job, but I have taken a hit to my income which is why I am here.”

Miss Hankins said that as she and many people in the queue were waiting people driving by the centre would slow down and insult them.

“We’ve been heckled by simply waiting in line and many people have driven by and have called out to us and said we are useless – which isn’t nice considering we all did have jobs and are only now doing it tough.”