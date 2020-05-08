JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

Carls Jnr have positions available for managers and assistant managers at its West Ipswich and Redbank stores.

Carls Jnr have positions available for managers and assistant managers at its West Ipswich and Redbank stores.

WHETHER you have lost your job due to COVID-19, looking to re-enter the workforce, or looking for your very first job, here are a number of Ipswich companies that currently have positions available.

JBS Dinmore

JBS Australia is Australia's largest and most respected meat packer. They are looking for a meatworker with a minimum of two years' experience and a Certificate 2/3 in Meat Processing. Boning, slicing and slaughtering duties are required.

Applications are open now and close on May 31, 2020.

To apply, log onto www.jbssa.com.au/ourpeople/opportunities

KFC

THE fast food chain is looking for a number of people to fill roles across its shops in Booval, Brassall, Riverlink food Court and Yamanto.

Roles include food service team members and customer service team members.

To apply, log onto www.careers.kfc.com.au/jobs

Coles Ipswich

COLES is looking for a trade qualified baker to work in its Ipswich store. The right candidate will need to have a trade school certificate or diploma.

For more information or to apply, log onto www.colescareers.com.au

One of Coles’ head bakers Peter Sanders.

Hungry Jacks Booval

THE store is looking for a crew member that can prepare and cook food, serve customers and handle money.

For more information or to apply, log onto www.hungryjacks.com.au/job-search.

Carls Jnr

THE company is seeking a restaurant manager and assistant managers at its West Ipswich and Redbank stores.

Log onto www.carlsjr.com.au/join-us/

Kalfresh

KALFRESH is an agricultural company focused on farming, processing and marketing fresh vegetables across Australia and select export markets.

The head office is located in Kalbar in the Scenic Rim.

The company is searching for an experienced production manager or an aspiring production manager.

For more information about the role, or to send through your resume, email katherine.windley@kalfresh.com.au

Kalfresh in Kalbar is looking for an experienced production manager.

Noodlebox

THE restaurant in Brookwater is searching for a restaurant supervisor. The right person for the job will need to oversee the staff and the restaurant to ensure it is running efficiently.

To apply, search the job on Seek.

Snap Fitness Karalee

ARE you looking for your next health and fitness role? Snap Fitness is launching a new gym in Karalee and is looking for a club manager.

If this sounds like you, send an email to group manager Claire Portelli at claire@tvglobal.com.au.

Pick packers and food processors

CLIENTS in Ipswich, Booval and Redbank Plains are looking for roles to be filled in their Pick Packing and Food Processing Warehouses. No experience is required as on the job training will be provided.

To apply, search for the job on Seek.

Guzman y Gomez

IPSWICH'S newest Mexican restaurant is set to open its doors next week, and is looking to hire more than 80 people.

A spokesperson for the business said a total of 44 people will be employed at the North Ipswich restaurant when it opens, however, they will be looking for more staff with about 40 more employees needed once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

For more information on how to apply, log onto www.guzmanygomez.com.au/workwithus

Guzman Y Gomez will be opening in North Ipswich on May 14.