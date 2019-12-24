Menu
AT WORK: Job numbers have grown on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Careers

Job boom on Coast despite low youth employment

Staff Writer
24th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
MORE than 10,000 jobs have been created on the Sunshine Coast in the past 12 months, according to the latest regional labour force figures.

The data also revealed employment growth rose to 5.9 per cent, triple the state average of 1.8 per cent.

State Minister for Employment Shannon Fentiman said there were thousands more people in work in the region than this time last year.

"There's real progress in the Sunshine Coast - a massive turnaround since the LNP was in power and the unemployment rate hit 7.3 per cent in January 2015," she said.

"Youth unemployment remains a significant challenge at 14.4 per cent, but that's down from 14.7 a year ago, and well below the 14.9 per cent under the LNP in January 2015.

"The Palaszczuk Government's job generating programs are having an impact on jobs in our regions.

"The Skilling Queenslanders for Work program continues to get people job ready, and 2,089 people on the Sunshine Coast found jobs or further training under the program.

"And our free TAFE and free apprenticeships initiatives will continue to drive our local skilled workforces that we need for the jobs now and into the future."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

