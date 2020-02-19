Jo-Ann Miller comments on future after war of words

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller looks on as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holds a press conference during a visit to Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Redbank.

MEMBER for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller is holding her cards close to her chest with less than two weeks left to make up her mind whether she will run for mayor of Ipswich.

Queensland's longest serving MP is facing increasing pressure to give up state politics with former Labor president Dick Williams saying it was time for her to "move on and give someone else a go".

With Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Ipswich on Monday to visit Rheinmetall's $170 million Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Redbank, Mrs Miller unloaded on Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Mrs Miller called the under-siege Ms Trad a "four letter word" before accusing her of abusing Labor colleagues following the scandal surrounding her Brisbane investment property.

The 20 year veteran of state politics declined to respond to Mr William's comments but Mrs Miller told the QT she was not ready to announce her intentions yet.

She has until March 3 to nominate.

"There's still two weeks left (to decide)," she said.

"I've got parliament this week. That focuses my mind. It's definitely focusing my mind."

In response to Mrs Miller's comments, Ms Palaszczuk issued a "blunt message" to her party to "get focused on your job."

"I do my job every day no matter what and I have for the last 20 years," Mrs Miller said.

"I think everyone in Ipswich is focused on the council election now in terms of which of the previous councillors are trying to run again."

Sacked councillor Sheila Ireland announced this week she will contest the March election, while David Martin, who is running for mayor, was also dismissed by the State Government in 2018.

Mayoral candidates told the QT they were focusing on their own campaigns amid the speculation.

Teresa Harding said the first question residents usually ask her is if she was part of the dismissed council.

"Now the second question is 'is Jo-Ann running?'," she said.

"People are very much aware that she's considering (running).

"I'm just focusing on my campaign."

It is a similar sentiment shared by Mr Martin.

"I love the fact that we live in a democratic country where anyone can put their hand up," he said.

"I'm just focusing on the city and its future. (The speculation) is not distracting at all."

Fellow mayoral candidates Ursula Monsiegneur, Pat Walsh and Gary Duffy were contacted for comment but did not respond.

In parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Tim Mander used the situation to attack the Palaszczuk government.

"Every member opposite has not been preselected so that they can be kept in tow, but the member for Bundamba has the courage because she has nothing to lose," he said.