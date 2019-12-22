Menu
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
News

Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
UPDATE 1.20pm: 

TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.

More to come.

jetski accident mooloolaba parkyn parade qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

