Television star fesses up to $60K of bodywork

Reality TV star turned Instagram influencer Jessika Power said pressure from her work eight years ago started her on a $60,000 cosmetic journey.

"I used to do beauty editorial photoshoots, and photographers always said one lip was smaller. I did not want to conform to the whole modelling thing but I started noticing it more, the more it was brought up," the 28-year-old former Married At First Sight star said.

"I had it done and they completely botched the procedure. Being young I thought it would get fixed if I had more filler in it."

MAFS star Jessika Power. Picture: Instagram

In the last 18 months she has had a flurry of cosmetic procedures including having her lips dissolved and reinjected, cheeks filled, Botox injected in her jaw, veneers and Botox in her forehead.

The total cost of the procedures came to more than $60,000.

"I spoke to my sister about plastic surgery and I don't want her to get it," she said.

"She's only 23. Eliza wanted a breast augmentation because she matured too early.

"I told her she's too young. I think cosmetic surgery and cosmetic injections comes down to how you feel and how you look.

"I got my recent breast augmentation after going to the surgeon for a problem with my thighs that I could not shift. No one else said it, no one else brought it up. My doctor said he could take it out and put it in my breasts to make them fuller.

"I have no problems with getting implants. I think I will get them once I have kids. I'm confident in my body at the moment."

Jack Vigden is another reality show veteran who doesn't see any risk in the filler craze.

"I first got Botox when I was 19," the 2019 Voice singer told The Daily Telegraph.

"To me, lip filler is like make-up, it's like doing your hair - it's not permanent."

Singer Jack Vidgen. Picture: SBS-TV

WARNING TEENS ON FILLS & SPILLS

Health experts, however, are warning that social-media-obsessed teens should be exhaustively screened by the cosmetic cowboys at cheap injectable clinics before they have their lips are filled, foreheads smoothed or jaws shaped.

The warning comes as hordes of vulnerable teens continue to flock to plastic surgeons and injectable clinics to emulate the reality show stars and influencers they are bombarded with while scrolling on their phone.

According to the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery, there has been a global 16 per cent increase in Botox injections and a 12 per cent increase in lip fillers in the past year.

Jessike Power on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

Psychologist Dr Michelle Roseler, who has developed a screening tool to check for underlying mental health issues in plastic surgery patients, said she has found among her respondents that social media has played a pivotal role in the trend.

"Younger people want some sort of surgery done. You see it from the moment they turn 18," she said.

"This young demographic wants instant gratification, they want stuff now. And the fact is surgery is more readily available. What they really need is to slow down, and part of that is the clinicians' responsibility."

"They need to be able to properly screen their patients - I'm comfortable plastic surgeons would do this. I'm not so sure this is happening at the high-turnover injectable clinics."

The screening program has been used by professional plastic surgeons, but not at injectable clinics, and gives clinicians a better understanding of their patient before the surgery.

Fellow of the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery Dr Irene Kushelew said they have noticed an increase in the number of clients wanting Botox or fillers - likely due to influencers promoting the surgeries on social media.

"Compared to 20 years ago - there is a much greater awareness of Botox and fillers - people are exposed to these on a daily basis."

Jack Vidgen says he thinks of fillers as being like makeup.

She agreed all practitioners should be screening their patients.

Dr Laith Barnouti, a leading Sydney cosmetic plastic surgeon, said out of the 40 patients he would normally see each week, about a dozen of them would be aged 18 to23 and he normally refused to operate on them: "I had one client, one prospective customer, who was 15, who wanted their nose shaped. I told them there was no chance we would even consider it."

Parenting expert Justin Coulson said parents should feel comfortable speaking to their children about the issue.

"Too many of our children observe a belief that their value as a human is tied to their physical appearance. That is a destructive belief to a teenager," he said.