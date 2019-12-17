Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A new Japanese law will oblige tech giants to disclose the terms of contracts with customers and to report to the government about their operations.
A new Japanese law will oblige tech giants to disclose the terms of contracts with customers and to report to the government about their operations.
Business

Japan to tighten screws on tech giants

17th Dec 2019 7:18 PM

Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Facebook Inc and Google from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over small businesses, officials say.

The new law would oblige tech giants, including Google LLC, Apple Inc , Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to disclose the terms of contracts with customers and to report to the government about their operations, they said.

Japan's move followed the global trend - from the United States to Europe and Australia - of tightening the regulatory screws on the online platforms, which have policy makers scrambling to address concerns ranging from anti-trust issues to the spread of "fake news" and hate speech.

Google and Facebook have opposed tighter regulation, while traditional media owners, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, have backed reform.

"We want to put the new law into effect in the way that would make business transactions become transparent without imposing excessive burdens or hampering innovation," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

"The new law constitutes a framework for 'platformers' to make autonomous efforts to maintain transparency and fairness."

For protection of personal data, the government will revise the personal information protection law to allow individuals to request digital firms to suspend the use of their data. The law currently regulates the handling of data collected by illicit means.

With regard to the anti-monopoly law, the Fair Trade Commission will revise guidelines to respond to the digital market by evaluating the value of data when inspecting a tie-up of corporations.

The trade watchdog will clarify that unfair acquisition and use of consumers' personal information by platform companies could correspond to abusing their position.

amazon apple business facebook google

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...