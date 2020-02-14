Jandowae suffers through highest flood levels in history

WATER LOCKED: An aerial view of the "island" that is Taralga Retirement Village in Jandowae.

EVERY time it has flooded in the southwest town of Jandowae, Taralga Retirement Village facility manager Lyn Polson marks the height of the floods on a brick.

The repeated lashing of rain raised floodwaters one brick higher at the aged care facility than the devastating 2011 floods, making them, what Ms Polson believes, is the worst floods in history.

Torrential downpours delivered 117mm of rain over Jandowae in the past seven days, and the dam has burst its banks thanks to 163mm of rain since February 7.

Flooding peaked on Wednesday at 10.25am when flood levels rose to 2.5 metres.

But Ms Polson said it hasn't been enough to break the town's stride.

Sitting at the highest point in Jandowae, Taralga has been saved from any serious flooding, but has been water-locked since Wednesday.

"The residents were in the middle of a meeting with myself when it happened and they were delighted," Ms Polson said.

"They all thought it was great, they were all interested in going out and went out and had a look and watched it all rise.

"Everyone was very calm and the staff just made sure it was an event rather than an emergency of any description, so they loved it."

One Taralga resident even stepped outside to dip a toe in the water.

Ms Polson said the town had responded well to the flooding, simply rolling up their sleeves and working together to recover.

"Everybody's very positive, everyone's pulling together," she said.

"It's really amazing the way that everyone pitches in and helps."

But it hasn't been easy. Western Downs farmers with newly planted crops have had seedlings washed away in the floods, and Taralga itself has become an island.

Staff who can't leave the centre because of the floods have been sleeping on blow-up mattresses, with some staff working 24 hour shifts to take care of the residents.

"We couldn't get staff in, we couldn't get staff out," Ms Polson said.

"The staff that are here have taken it in shifts to look after the residents."

Further across the region, flooding in Warra peaked on Thursday morning at 4.85 metres, dropping to 4.25 metres by midmorning, according to a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman.

Dalby's flood levels peaked again on Wednesday at 2.35 metres and has gradually been declining since. Loudoun Creek in Dalby also peaked at 4.7 metres.

The clean up process has already begun around the Western Downs, with tactical response units from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Services remaining on site during the week in case of emergencies.