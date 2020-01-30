Menu
Rowe pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty, weapons and drug offences.
Queensland man jailed after ignoring woman being tortured

by Aaron Bunch
30th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
A BRISBANE woman was bashed with a mortar and pestle and threatened with death before being bound and gagged during a night of torture over a $1200 drug debt.

Bradley James Rowe, 47, didn't inflict the suffering on the woman in July 2018 but admits he did nothing to stop Tammy Maree White doing so.

Their victim eventually escaped the home she shared with Rowe in Brisbane's Seventeen Mile Rocks and found a neighbour, who called the police.

But not before White, then 42, kicked her in the head, shoved a cloth down her throat and forced her to kneel for hours in a bath while bound with an electrical cable.

During the ordeal, White hit the woman with a granite mortar and pestle, and kicked and punched her as she interrogated her about the money.

She also wrapped a hair straightener cord around the woman's neck and tightened it until she struggled to breathe before mocking her as she painted the victim's face with makeup.

"The (woman) felt as though she was going to be killed," prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth said during Rowe's sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

She said Rowe ignored the victim's pleas to call the police.

Rowe later threw a blanket over the woman before leaving her in a dark room.

"(He) said this is what happens when you f*** with drug money," Ms Farnsworth said.

Defence lawyer Simon Lewis said his client was "guilty by inaction" when he was asked for help, which he had an obligation to provide.

"It is serious offending … (but) I wouldn't want Your Honour to think he was willing or indicated enthusiasm for this," he said.

"Quite frankly, he thought White had gone mad … but he had formed the view it was in relation to a drug debt and that it had nothing to do with him."

Rowe pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty, weapons and drug offences.

He was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended after five months.

White was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to deprivation of liberty and torture in May 2019.

