Titans may get Origin star and cash in return for Jai Arrow

SOUTH Sydney officials are confident of signing Jai Arrow - and reckon they can get their man to Redfern for the start of the new season.

And more still, they could land Latrell Mitchell, too.

Both The Daily Telegraph and Sydney Morning Herald say that Souths are confident of getting Arrow over the line in the coming days to sure up their pack in the wake of Sam Burgess' retirement.

And the Gold Coast Titans are reportedly warming to the idea of letting Arrow walk away from the final year of his deal to join the Bunnies - on the condition that they can get some cash and another player in return.

That's despite chairman Denis Watt saying earlier this month that the club would not entertain the idea.

"Our focus is on retaining Jai and extending his contract, and [releasing him early] is not something we'll consider," Watt said.

"Jai is rock solid. He's a real asset to this club, the game and the Gold Coast community.

"We are hopeful things will be resolved by next week. We think a decision is imminent."

That was almost three weeks ago, and the Titans have yet to nail down the off-contract Queensland forward to a new deal.

Around the same time, Souths coach Wayne Bennett compared Arrow to the recently retired Burgess and said: "Me and Jai work great together. He knows if he comes to South Sydney I will want him here. It's a great club with a lot of tradition and Jai would fit in well here.

"I let Jai go at the Broncos. I was honest with him. I told him he was ready for first grade and he was stuck behind a few blokes and he deserved to get an opportunity somewhere else. I have been proven right on that."

Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs loses the ball as he is tackled by Reuben Garrick

Souths have reportedly made moves to offer Dane Gagai to rivals, and the Titans might be open to the idea of bringing in an Origin winger to soften the blow of Arrow's exit.

Alex Johnston has also been linked to the Wests Tigers, and with Gagai possibly moving to the Titans it would leave Souths with the cash to make a play for Mitchell.