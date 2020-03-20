Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane Valley Tavern in Fernvale maybe one of the luckiest taverns in Ipswich recently celebrating it's tenth jackpot winner within the past year.

The lucky tavern, which is has been opened for the past 11 years was bought out by Nikki Amante at the beginning of last year.

"I bought the restaurant last year after, and I'm from Sydney so I moved up here to Fernvale fell in love and bought the tavern," she said.

"We're always very excited when someone wins here, especially when it's a local - but we're happy when anyone wins.

While coronavirus has been an impediment for most small businesses Ms Amante has continued to serve up hot pub food and beer for her community.

"We have live entertainment every Friday night, we have a great Sunday session which will be starting on May 3," she said.

"All our food is of amazing quality, we're still open, and we also have a home delivery service for our customers in Fernvale and surrounding areas.

"We're offering a flat rate of $2.50 for orders in Fernvale and $5 for outside Fernvale."

brisbane valley tavern
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health The Australian death toll from coronavirus has risen to seven after an 81-year-old woman died in hospital last night, following a record surge in new cases.

        Ipswich delivery service inundated with orders

        premium_icon Ipswich delivery service inundated with orders

        News 'If we can be of assistance, we’re more than happy to help'

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October