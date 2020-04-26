Jacaranda Festival cancelled

Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, with the need for large public gatherings to be banned for the foreseeable future, the board of the Goodna Community Association has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

This is the first time the festival has been cancelled since it’s rebirth in 1982. The festival survived even the floods of 2011, but sadly, the scope of this pandemic is such that the festival must take a break this year.

Association President Mathew Taylor said “We can’t be sure it will even be possible to stage an event this October, and even if we thought we could, the challenges of putting the event together now, with our community in lockdown and the future uncertain, makes it an impossible task”.

This year there will be no Jacaranda Festival in Goodna due to COVID-19. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

The association also wanted to thank its volunteers, many of whom have had to step back from their work with the festival as their own lives are turned upside down by the pandemic. It is also important to take the decision as early as possible so that those involved in the festival, many of whom plan for it months in advance, can be given certainty.

The association, volunteers and event management are looking forward to 2021 when we expect to be able to relaunch the festival with renewed vigour and excitement.

“This is not the end”, association President Mathew Taylor said, “This is the beginning of a new era for the festival, and I’m sure 2021 will be a fantastic year.