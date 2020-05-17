Menu
QLD_CM_SPORT_GC600_26OCT19

Motor Sports

COVID-19 claims another Supercars event

by ANDREW POTTS
17th May 2020 6:57 PM
THE 30th annual GC600 carnival has officially been cancelled.

Supercars bosses this morning confirmed the popular street circuit race, which was due to be held in October, had been scrapped as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Kelly Racing Nissan Altima driver Andre Heimgartner competes in the Gold Coast 600 Supercars race in 2019. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


"Following extensive conversations with both the QLD and NSW governments and with local government partners, the traditional street circuit events on the Gold Coast and Newcastle have not been included in the 2020 draft calendar," a statement from Supercars said this morning.

 

"Refunds will be processed for those who have purchased tickets to these events."

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said the decisions had been taken in line with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

"The stringent guidelines we have developed are based on expert medical advice and the advice of our Government partners and Motorsport Australia and prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our people, teams, drivers and officials," he said.

GC600 annually attracts around 114,000 visitors and contributes an almost $50 million economic boost to the city across the three days of racing.

This year's race was due to be the 30th staged on the street circuit, with a legacy dating back to the inaugural Indy Carnival in 1991.

Indy ended in 2008 after a funding dispute with the State Government.

It was expected to be replaced with the SuperGP A1GP event but the collapse of that competition saw it become a supercars-only race.

Originally published as It's official: GC600 carnival cancelled

The 2020 event has been cancelled because of COVID-19. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


